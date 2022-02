One person has died following an overnight fire in Lorton, Virginia, authorities said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 9100 block of Aspenpark Court just before 11 p.m. Saturday. First responders arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of a townhouse.

Firefighters pulled two people from the townhouse. One was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died. The second victim has minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.