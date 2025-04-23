Fairfax County

Two officers shot in Fairfax County, Virginia

The FCPD officers were shot in the Fair Oaks area, in the 13000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 50)

By Carissa DiMargo, NBC Washington managing editor and Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

Two Fairfax County police officers have been shot in Northern Virginia, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The officers' conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 50), a dense shopping and residential area that also has a high number of commuters during the evening.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyNorthern VirginiaGun violenceFairfax
