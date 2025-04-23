Two officers shot in Fairfax County, Virginia

Two Fairfax County police officers have been shot in Northern Virginia, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The officers' conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting happened sometime before 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of Lee Jackson Highway (Route 50), a dense shopping and residential area that also has a high number of commuters during the evening.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

