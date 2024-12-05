Officer shoots, kills man outside Virginia fire and police station

A police officer shot and killed a man who authorities say was armed with a knife outside a police and fire station complex in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. outside the Department of Fire and Rescue Station 26 and the Central District Police Station on Davis Ford Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.

A uniformed officer was completing a shift when he got information about a man in the back parking lot of the fire station, police said. The officer saw the man had a knife in his hand. Then, the man started approaching the officer, waving the knife toward the officer, police said.

The officer then told the man to drop the knife several times, but he didn't comply and continued to come toward the officer, the department said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

At some point the officer fired at the man, hitting him in the upper body, police said.

More officers came to the scene, along with medics who were at the fire station to give first-aid to the man. He died at a hospital a short time later, police said.

No others were injured, police said.

Investigators are still working on identifying the man and didn't know why he came to the station, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference a few hours after the shooting.

Newsham said it's possible the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

It appeared the man had a wound on his leg, and police believe the injury was self-inflicted, Newsham said.

"The preliminary information that we have indicates this person may have been in crisis at the time," Newsham said.

The officer involved is on administrative leave as authorities investigate. He has been with the department for two years, Newsham said.

"As of this morning he's certainly shaken, but he appears to be OK," Newsham said.

"When we come to work, we come to work to help people. And, unfortunately, sometimes in this profession we have to use force and sometimes that force results in the loss of a life. And that's what happened here this morning," Newsham said.

The regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will oversee the investigation as an independent body, Newsham said.

News4's Julie Carey is working on getting more details about this developing story. Continue to refresh this page for the latest developments.