Democrat Leads in Northern Virginia Special Election, With All Precincts Reporting

It's looking like Virginia House District 2 may stay in Democrats' hands. With all precincts reporting, Democrat Candi King leads GOP challenger Heather Mitchell by a thin margin -- less than 300 votes -- in the House District 2 special election.

The election, held Tuesday, was to determine Virginia's House of Delegates seat for the district that includes Prince William and Stafford counties.

The seat was vacated by now-former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who announced her resignation last month to focus on her run for governor.

It looks like Virginia House District 2 will stay in Democrats’ hands. With all precincts reporting, Democrat Candi King leads GOP challenger Heather Mitchell by 283 votes in the HD 2 special election. King 51.5% - Mitchell 48.4% @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6JmBBFkZNN — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 6, 2021

King is a former Virginia General Assembly staffer who is now an advocate for children with special needs; her oldest daughter has autism.

"I have experience in the General Assembly, and I wanted to use that experience to serve the community here," King said.

Mitchell, who also ran for the seat in 2019, losing to Carroll Foy, touted experience too, as a former senior aide to former Prince William County Board Chair Corey Stewart. But she lives in Stafford, and thinks that part of the community gets overlooked.

"I'm involved in the community, and I always have been, and I would love to be the voice so that the entire district is represented, not just a small section," Mitchell said.

Recent campaign finance reports showed King with a heavy advantage over Mitchell.

Results on Virginia's Department of Elections website show, with all 23 precincts counted, King has 51.49% of the vote and Mitchell has 48.4%. Mitchell has not yet made concession call to King as she awaits results of the canvass.

Republicans say they are encouraged by the close House District 2 race.

“The results in a Northern Virginia suburb should send a shudder down the spine of every Virginia Democrat. A district last won with a 61-39 margin has so far come down to just three points, in a race where the Republican was massively outspent nearly 4-1,” said House GOP Leader Del. Todd Gilbert.

A special election was also held Tuesday for the 90th House District, based in Norfolk. Results showed Democrat Angelia Williams Graves with more than 63% of the vote over Republican Sylvia Marie Bryant.

There will be a new record number of women in the Virginia House of Delegates when the two candidates elected in today’s special elections are sworn in. There will be 31, including both Democrats & Republicans. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/blGeTjRroe — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 6, 2021

Women will reach a new record number in the Virginia House of Delegates after the winners of the special elections are sworn in. There will be 31, including both Democrats and Republicans.