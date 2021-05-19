Northern Virginia Pediatrician Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Patients

A pediatrician who has treated children in Woodbridge, Virginia, for decades is accused of sexually assaulting two young patients.

Leonard Lee Touchette, 71, of Woodbridge, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration, Prince William County police said.

One alleged victim told police Touchette assaulted her more than once at the Potomac Pediatrics office when she was between 11 and 17 years old, between 2014 and last November. The second alleged victim said he abused her more than once when she was between 2 and 8 years old, between 1992 and 1998.

Police began investigating the first case last November. The second case was then identified.

A message on the Potomac Pediatrics website says the office, located on Opitz Boulevard, permanently closed Monday after 29 years “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Families can contact the office to get children’s medical records.

Touchette has been certified in pediatrics since 1985, state licensing information says.

He was released on $5,000 bond. A court date is pending.

