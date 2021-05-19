Woodbridge

Northern Virginia Pediatrician Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Patients

A message on the Potomac Pediatrics website says the office permanently closed Monday after 29 years “due to unforeseen circumstances"

By NBC Washington Staff

Stethoscope
Shutterstock

A pediatrician who has treated children in Woodbridge, Virginia, for decades is accused of sexually assaulting two young patients. 

Leonard Lee Touchette, 71, of Woodbridge, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration, Prince William County police said. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One alleged victim told police Touchette assaulted her more than once at the Potomac Pediatrics office when she was between 11 and 17 years old, between 2014 and last November. The second alleged victim said he abused her more than once when she was between 2 and 8 years old, between 1992 and 1998. 

Local

Maryland State House 3 hours ago

Maryland State House Reopening to the Public

return to workplace 5 hours ago

Return to the Office: Yay Or Nay? 2 Moms' Perspectives

Police began investigating the first case last November. The second case was then identified. 

A message on the Potomac Pediatrics website says the office, located on Opitz Boulevard, permanently closed Monday after 29 years “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Families can contact the office to get children’s medical records. 

Touchette has been certified in pediatrics since 1985, state licensing information says. 

He was released on $5,000 bond. A court date is pending. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

WoodbridgePRINCE WILLIAM COUNTYPEDIATRICIAN
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us