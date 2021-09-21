child sex assault

Northern Virginia Imam Charged With Indecent Liberties With Girl

By Associated Press

The imam at a Northern Virginia mosque has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl who had sought his help.

Fairfax County police said Tuesday the 36-year-old imam, a Maryland resident, served as imam for the past nine years at the Mustafa Center in Annandale.

The mosque was founded in 1999 and traditionally has served a large Afghan population.

The imam has been charged with indecent liberties by a custodian. Police say the girl sought the imam's assistance and he would meet her at various locations in the county. Police say he would then invite the girl into his car and sexually assault her.

Police began their investigation in May after the victim came forward. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that included a review of digital evidence.

The imam was released from custody pending trial. The mosque did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Tuesday.

