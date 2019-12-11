Virginia Counties Approve ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ Resolutions

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to approve a resolution declaring the country a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

The declaration holds that county police will not enforce state-level gun laws that some say infringe on second amendment rights.

A crowd of gun rights supporters gathered outside the Board of Supervisors building on Tuesday night

The designation is meant to send a message to the General Assembly in Richmond, where Democrats won both chambers in November's elections for the first time in two decades. Many of those Democrats promised gun reform.

More than 75 Virginia localities have passed similar resolutions, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, although the measures hold little legal weight.

Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax County, told News4 that the measures won't sway her against passing new gun safety laws. She said the Attorney General already issued a statement saying that state laws preempt local ordinances.

"So I think these will be very ineffective," Murphy said.

Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors member Greg Benton says the measures are symbolic.

"We have no legal teeth," said Benton.

The Board of Supervisors in Prince William County passed a similar resolution early Wednesday morning.