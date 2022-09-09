Queen Elizabeth II

Northern Virginia Chef Who Cooked for Queen Honors Her Legacy

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Northern Virginia chef who got to cook for Queen Elizabeth II twice is honoring the queen’s legacy.

At Pure Pasty in Vienna, head chef Nicola Willis Jones serves up meals that bring back memories.

“It was a great honor and pleasure to be able to serve, cook and serve for the queen,” she said.

Originally from England, Jones served as a chef for eight years in the Royal Air Force. She got to cook for Queen Elizabeth twice when she visited the bases.

“We got to go out and do a little curtsy for her and meet her, and she spoke to us and she was very, very gracious and thankful for her meal,” Jones said.

Next week, Pure Pasty will add beef wellington pasties to the menu in honor of the meal Jones made for the queen.

“An event like this really makes you think of home and wanting to be with your family,” Jones said. “Sorry, it’s making me tear up. Wanting to be with your family at a time to share in this mourning.”

“It’s quite difficult holding up under these circumstances,” Pure Pasty owner Michael Burgess said. “I felt yesterday was quite emotional. We’re all going to miss what was a grandmother to the country, a mother to some.”

