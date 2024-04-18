‘Nobody's going to shut me down': Israeli flags stolen twice from house in Woodbridge

A Virginia man says the Israeli flag flying in front of his home has been taken down twice in the past four months.

Dan Oxenburg’s Israeli flag and American flag were removed from his home in the Mount High neighborhood of Woodbridge about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Security video shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt pulling the large flag with determination, finally yanking it free from the pole. The flags and poles were found not far away, the flags torn and the poles broken.

Oxenburg’s first Israeli flag was stolen Dec. 25. Security video showed two people involved.

“I have an Israeli friend,” Oxenburg said. “He’s a best friend from high school, so it’s in support of him, his community. I know the family very well. It’s in support of him. Also, other people that I know as well. Family members. Things like that.”

Oxenburg called police after the first theft.

“First time we reported it, they said. ‘Oh, they said what on the video? Oh, we’re going to send the officer out and make it a hate crime,’” he said.

Oxenburg, a businessman and former member of the U.S. military, said the time he’s spent in countries with less freedom makes him want to ask the vandals if they fully comprehend the message sent by their crime. It also makes him determined.

“Look, if I had a Palestinian flag up there and somebody ripped it down, I’d be having the same conversation, because nobody’s going to shut me down just because they don’t like what I put up.”

Prince William County police say the second incident is an active investigation.