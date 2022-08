Tysons Corner Center was evacuated Sunday after people thought they heard gunshots, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were at the mall in McLean, Virginia, to assist the mall's loss prevention unit. As officers made arrests, a light fixture fell and shattered on the ground, authorities said.

People close by thought the sound was a gunshot or gunfire, so they fled the area, police said.

No evidence of a shooting was found and the mall has reopened, according to authorities.

