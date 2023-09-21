Tysons Corner Center

New York organized crime rings targeted Tysons Corner for theft, fraud, police say

Suspects used U.S. Postal Service and arrow key to steal mail to get credit cards

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter and Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

Organized crime rings from New York have been targeting Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia to steal tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise, according to Fairfax County police, and some of the suspects are accused of using a U.S. Postal Service uniform and key to steal credit cards from people’s mailboxes.

The Louis Vuitton store contacted Tysons Urban Team officers at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 14 about two men who attempted to make a $21,000 purchase with a stolen credit card, police said. Officers observed the men get into a car with a woman and pulled them over, taking all three into custody.

Police recovered 36 fake driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, stolen mail, thousands of dollars in fraudulently purchased items, and other evidence of theft and fraud, including a USPS mail carrier uniform and a universal arrow key, which allows postal workers to open any collection boxes in a specific zip code, police said.

“They had stolen credit cards from the mailboxes and they had made fictitious IDs,” Fairfax County police Lt. Will Arnest said. “And they were using the IDs, then, with the credit cards, to purchase high-end items at the stores in our area.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

All three suspects were from New York and were held without bond.

The Tysons Urban Team took down another organized theft ring this week, police said.

A Sunglasses Hut employee contacted officers to report a theft. Officers observed three suspects on surveillance video and arrested them in the mall, police said.

Police recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from several stores in Tysons Corner Center.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Fairfax County 7 hours ago

Jury deliberates in trial of woman accused of killing mother, sister

Virginia 14 hours ago

High-tech porta-potties are coming to Fairfax parks

Those three suspects, also from New York, also were held without bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Tysons Corner CenterCrime and CourtsNorthern VirginiaFairfax County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us