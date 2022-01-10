New Spotsylvania County School Board Chair, Who Suggested Burning Books, Takes Office

A Spotsylvania County School Board member who supported banning, and even burning, some sexually explicit books from school libraries in November became the new board chairman Monday.

Kirk Twigg’s win gives conservatives a new majority on the school board.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The prior board made national headlines in November when its members voted to remove books with “sexually explicit” material from libraries after a parent raised concerns about books available through a school’s digital library app.

Two school board members, Twigg and Rabih Abuismail, said they'd like to see the removed books burned.

“I think we should throw those books in a fire,” Abuismail said. "I guess we live in a world now that our public schools would rather have kids read about gay pornography than Christ."

Twigg said he wanted to “see the books before we burn them so we can identify within our community that we are eradicating this bad stuff.”

On Nov. 16, the board reversed the decision to remove the books, following hours of passionate testimony from parents, librarians and students at a board meeting. Twigg voted against rescinding the ban.