New Details Emerge in Virginia Mass Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old Girl

Security video shows the 17-year-old sister of a 3-year-old girl killed in a mass shooting at a Dumfries, Virginia, home running outside the house before a flurry of gunshots

Journee Carroll-Ward died in the Wednesday morning shooting in which three of her siblings and an uncle – all in their teens – were wounded. The teenagers who were shot are in intensive care, and three of them are breathing with the help of a ventilator, a family friend told News4.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of D.C. They said he was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female victim.

Oglesby is charged with one count of murder, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

A neighbor said he ran outside once he heard the shots.

“We came outside, and the girl was screaming, saying, 'Help me,'" he said.

Neighbor Sharon Garrett said she also rushed to help the victim, who also screamed out how she knew Oglesby.

“She said it was her boyfriend that did it," Garrett said.

The other four victims were found inside their house.

D.C Superior Court records show Oglesby has a record in the District. On Oct. 7, 2021, D.C. police found a ghost gun in Oglesby's waistband and charged him for carrying a pistol without a license. In May 2022, he pleaded guilty to the weapons charge.

In October, he failed to appear for his sentencing and a bench warrant for his arrest was referred to U.S. marshals.

In January 2022, D.C. police arrested Oglesby on fugitive from justice charges out of North Carolina but later learned those charges had been dropped.

Prince William County police said the four surviving victims of this mass shooting are still in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

A friend of the family said the victims’ mother passed away last year because of a medical issue.

A fifth teenager at the home during the shooting is deaf and slept through it and woke up to learn about the horrible news.