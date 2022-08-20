taekwondo

‘My Second Family': Sterling Taekwondo Team Celebrates National Win

TigerDen has been open for 25 years. This the first time a team from the gym has ever won a national championship.

By Mauricio Casillas

A taekwondo team from Sterling, Virginia, celebrated a major accomplishment Saturday, bringing home the routine that gave them the victory at a competition all the way in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

In front of family and friends at their home gym, the TigerDen performance team performed the routine that won them a national competition, and showed off their special bond. 

For six and a half minutes, the team puts perfectly synchronized skills, concentration and coordination on display.

“It’s definitely interesting to be a champion. I was – I didn’t think I’d ever be here, honestly,” team member Donovan Tra said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s the culmination of years of work - work that was interrupted by the pandemic.

“When I joined it was still Covid times, so all the competitions we were doing were online,” Donovan said.  

They worked hard, fine-tuning their routine until it paid off. In the past year, the team has won competitions in Virginia, Georgia and Florida, qualifying for nationals in Utah. 

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

gun violence 13 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

Fort Belvoir Aug 19

Families Housed at Fort Belvoir File Lawsuit Over Mold

Winning it all is something they’ll never forget.

“I was like about to cry. When we saw the score, we were all so happy. It was just really like, all our hard work has paid off,” team member Melanie Ryan said. 

Their teacher, Master Lim, was overcome with joy as the team celebrated together, but perhaps the word “team” doesn’t quite cover how the group feels about each other. 

“They’re like my second family,” Melanie said. 

“They’re the best friends that I’ve ever had. I don’t know what I would do without them,” Donovan seconds. 

This article tagged under:

taekwondoSterling
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us