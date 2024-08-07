‘My first 2 bodies': Suspect boasted to police about shooting, video shows

A young man accused of killing a teenage friend boasted to police about the shooting as he was driven to jail after his arrest, video played in court Tuesday showed.

Cochran is accused of firing one fatal shot at 18-year-old Kebbren Leigh Gaye following an earlier fistfight between the two over a pair of shoes and a cellphone, police say. The shooting took place Jan. 8, 2022, at a bus stop and convenience store along Route 1 in Hybla Valley.

Cochran then went to a nearby 7-Eleven and demanded a couple give him a ride, police say. When they refused, Cochran allegedly shot the male passenger in the eye, leaving him blinded.

Prosecutors played video that captured the conversation between Jordan Cochran and an officer helping take him to jail.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“You just murdered someone,” the officer said.

“Two people,” Cochran replied. “Two people! You hear me? Two!”

He seemed to believe he’d killed both men he shot.

“I finally killed somebody,” he said. “These are my first two bodies.”

Later he added, “I killed two (racial slur). I proved what I have to prove.”

He rapped for police and said he was anxious about being jailed.

“I’m honestly scared,” he said in the video. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. This is my first time going to the big boy jail.”

Gaye had recently graduated from Mount Vernon High School, where he played on the football team.

His father testified Tuesday that just two days before the shooting, his son brought Cochran home, asking if he could stay for a few days after being kicked out of his own house. But when Gaye’s father learned Cochran had a gun, he asked him to leave.

Prosecutors also played the 911 call Gaye made right after the shooting.

“I’m dying,” he said. “Please come get me. I’m dying. Someone shot me. I’m dying.”

The 911 operator asked Gaye where he was.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m dying.”

Police arrived and performed CPR, but Gaye died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cochran’s trial is expected to last through the week.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.