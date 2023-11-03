Crime and Courts

Murder suspect seeks change of venue after political ad spotlighting wife's death

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

Regina Redman-Lollobrigido

Lawyers for a Loudoun County man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his wife with a hammer are asking for a change of venue because the case was the focus of a recent political campaign ad

Peter Lollobrigido is supposed to stand trial later this month facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of his wife, Regina Redman Lollobrigido.

Republican state Senate candidate Juan Pablo Segura spotlighted the case in a campaign ad criticizing his opponent Russet Perry, who is a former prosecutor. The ad ran frequently during News4 newscasts, on other stations and during football games.

In a court filing, the accused killer’s defense attorney wrote that the events surrounding the case are being used in campaign ads throughout the county, characterizing the defendant as a murderer with no presumption of innocence.”

She said because of the ad and other news reports, her client cannot get a fair trial in Loudoun County.

A hearing is set for Nov. 16 to decide whether the trial will be moved. 

