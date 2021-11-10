Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Arlington School Bus

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon when the bike and a school bus collided in Arlington County, Virginia, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of 23rd Street South, police said.

Witnesses told News4 the motorcyclist was heading east on 23rd Street South when he appeared to realize he was about to collide with a school bus heading down South Kenmore Street. They said his effort to “lay down” the motorcycle to avoid the collision ended up throwing him under the tires of the moving bus.

Officers found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

There were 14 students from Gunston Middle School on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were hurt nor was the bus driver, police said.

Numerous roads were closed in the area of the crash as police investigated.

The crash happened in front of Dr. Charles R. Drew Elementary School, which had not yet dismissed for the day. After school ended, students, teachers and parents were able to see the extensive area blocked off by yellow tape.

In addition to the elementary school, there is a preschool near the scene of the crash.

Arlington Public Schools said it would provide counseling to the students who were on the bus.

