Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Burke: Police

A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash in Burke, Virginia, Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road just before 6 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the site of the crash. It was not immediately clear if they suffered any injuries. Video captured at the scene showed a vehicle with significant damage to its right passenger side.

Westbound Burke Center Parkway at Ox Road is closed, police said. The public is advised to avoid the area.