Mom in Custody, 6-Year-Old Girls Found Safe After Amber Alert in Virginia: Officials

A mother is in custody after abducting her two 6-year-old daughters on Tuesday from a Stafford County, Virginia, elementary school, authorities said.

The girls were found safe, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon after Rosa Lecretia Gregg picked the girls up from Stafford Elementary School, despite an active protective order, the sheriff’s office said.

The school said they had no knowledge of the protective order.

The girls faced extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police. Gregg was sought on two counts of parental abduction.

Authorities believed the trio was traveling toward Rocky Mount, North Carolina, in a black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates, Virginia State Police said.

It’s unclear where or how they were located.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it will provide more updates later Wednesday.

