Amber Alert

Mom in Custody, 6-Year-Old Girls Found Safe After Amber Alert in Virginia: Officials

The mom picked up the girls from Stafford Elementary School, and the school wasn't aware of a protective order, law enforcement and school officials said

By Sophia Barnes

Getty Images

A mother is in custody after abducting her two 6-year-old daughters on Tuesday from a Stafford County, Virginia, elementary school, authorities said.

The girls were found safe, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon after Rosa Lecretia Gregg picked the girls up from Stafford Elementary School, despite an active protective order, the sheriff’s office said.

The school said they had no knowledge of the protective order.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The girls faced extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police. Gregg was sought on two counts of parental abduction.

Authorities believed the trio was traveling toward Rocky Mount, North Carolina, in a black Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia plates, Virginia State Police said.

It’s unclear where or how they were located.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Virginia 13 hours ago

African American Cemetery Damaged in Loudoun County

Arlington County 14 hours ago

‘Missing Middle' Under Consideration By Arlington County Board

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says it will provide more updates later Wednesday.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertCrime and CourtsStafford Countymissing child
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us