Missing 2-Year-Old Twins Last Seen Last Month: Alexandria Police

Two-year-old twin girls are missing from Alexandria and were last seen more than two weeks ago, police say.

Bailey and Mariah Fostion were last seen “with their non-custodial parent” on Aug. 29, police said Tuesday night.

Their father “is known to frequent places in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.”

The toddlers are classified as critical missing persons. Bailey Fostion has a discoloration on her scalp, police said. Mariah Fostion has a discoloration on her legs. They both have brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not immediately release information on when they learned of the children’s disappearance, or on any additional circumstances.

Anyone with information on the children is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously.

