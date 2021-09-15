missing persons

Missing 2-Year-Old Twins Last Seen Last Month: Alexandria Police

By NBC Washington Staff

alexandria missing children 2
Alexandria Police Department

Two-year-old twin girls are missing from Alexandria and were last seen more than two weeks ago, police say. 

Bailey and Mariah Fostion were last seen “with their non-custodial parent” on Aug. 29, police said Tuesday night. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Their father “is known to frequent places in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.” 

The toddlers are classified as critical missing persons. Bailey Fostion has a discoloration on her scalp, police said. Mariah Fostion has a discoloration on her legs. They both have brown hair and brown eyes. 

Local

Confederate statues 7 mins ago

Confederate Statue to Be Moved From Maryland Courthouse Lawn

COVID-19 55 mins ago

DC's Broccoli City Music Festival Canceled Over COVID-19 Concerns

Police did not immediately release information on when they learned of the children’s disappearance, or on any additional circumstances. 

Anyone with information on the children is asked to contact police. Tips can be made anonymously. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

missing personsAlexandria
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us