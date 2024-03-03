Minor suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with Metrobus in Virginia

A minor suffered life-threatening injuries after the car he was in and a Metrobus crashed in Virginia, authorities said.

The crash happened at Gallows Road and Anderson Drive in Merrifield at around 4:06 p.m., and involved a WMATA bus and a sedan, according to Fairfax County police.

The minor who was hurt was a passenger in the sedan. Police said he is still hospitalized.

It More details about what caused the collision were not immediately available.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Gallows Road has reopened since the crash.