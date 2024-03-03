Northern Virginia

Minor suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with Metrobus in Virginia

By Briana Trujillo

A minor suffered life-threatening injuries after the car he was in and a Metrobus crashed in Virginia, authorities said. 

The crash happened at Gallows Road and Anderson Drive in Merrifield at around 4:06 p.m., and involved a WMATA bus and a sedan, according to Fairfax County police. 

The minor who was hurt was a passenger in the sedan. Police said he is still hospitalized. 

It More details about what caused the collision were not immediately available.

Gallows Road has reopened since the crash.

