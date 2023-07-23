Metro train breaks down in Alexandria

Metro riders were temporarily stranded when a train broke down in a tunnel between the Potomac Yard and Braddock Road stations in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday.

The Alexandria Fire Department was called to the Potomac Yard station to help get riders off the stranded train at around 1:15 p.m.

A rescue train was sent to link up with the stranded train to bring the passengers back to the Potomac Yard station.

Service is now moving in both directions on the Blue and Yellow Lines. Expect delays and the timing between trains to be inconsistent as we get back on schedule. Thank you for your patience. #wmata — Metro Forward (@wmata) July 23, 2023

There were around 20 people on the train. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known what caused the train to break down.

Blue and Yellow line service was suspended between Reagan and Braddock Road but was back to normal as of 3:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.