Men Broke Into Falls Church Home, Sexually Assaulted Woman: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman sleeping in a home in Falls Church, Virginia, woke up to a man sexually assaulting her, police say. 

The attack and burglary occurred early Thursday in the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive, Fairfax County police said. 

Two young men entered the “unsecured” apartment, police said in a statement. The woman told police one of the men sexually assaulted her and punched her. The men then ran away.

Police responded at 5:10 a.m. Officers on the ground and in a helicopter, plus a K-9 unit, searched for the men. 

An investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for any surveillance footage that may show the men. Victim specialists were assigned to the case, police said. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. 

