Men arrested after trying to hit officer with car, crashing into cruiser and leading chase in Alexandria: police

Two citizens ran after and helped detain the driver after he allegedly tried to flee on foot on Duke Street.

By Briana Trujillo

A driver and his passenger were arrested with help from civilians after the driver allegedly tried to ram into a police officer, hit the officer’s cruiser and then took off in Virginia on Saturday morning. 

Virginia State Police said it all started when a trooper found a silver Kia Optima believed to be stolen out of Washington, D.C., parked on Franklin Street in Alexandria at around 11 a.m.

The officer approached and told the two men inside to get out of the car, according to authorities. 

“The male driver, instead, drove directly towards the Virginia state trooper. The trooper was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit,” police said in a news release. 

Authorities said the Kia slammed into the officer’s cruiser, which had a K-9 inside. The dog was not hurt in the crash. 

Then the men took off, running over a street sign as they turned onto S. Washington Street, police said. 

The trooper chased after the suspects, and stopped the Kia with a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Duke Street, according to authorities. 

Police said the men inside got out and ran, but the officer was able to catch up with the 30-year-old passenger and arrest him. His name was not released, but he is a D.C. resident, authorities said. 

The other suspect, a 34-year-old man also from D.C., was detained by “two citizens who witnessed the incident [and] ran after the driver,” police said. An Alexandria police officer arrested him. 

Both men were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation of injuries described as not life-threatening suffered during the crash. 

Authorities said charges were pending in the case, which is still under investigation.

