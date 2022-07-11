Massage Therapist Charged With 2 Sex Assaults in Virginia; More Victims Possible

An employee of a popular massage boutique in the One Loudoun complex in Ashburn, Virginia, has been charged with sexual assault of two clients, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Patrick Erlandsen, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempted object sexual penetration that allegedly occurred at The NOW massage boutique.

Authorities said the first incident was reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office special victims unit on July 2. The second incident allegedly occurred five days later, on Thursday. Erlandsen was arrested later that day.

News4 asked the owner of the massage boutique why the suspect was still on the payroll after the first incident was reported to police.

In a statement to News4, franchise owner Mark Garzone said: “We first learned of the allegations from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office on July 7, 2022. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, we advised the Sheriff’s office of our desire and willingness to fully cooperate with their investigation. We placed the individual against whom the allegations were made on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, in accordance with company protocol.”

Garzone said Erlandsen was fired after his arrest.

Virginia records show he is currently licensed to perform massage therapy in the state.

He was ordered held behind bars until his next court appearance.

Detectives with the special victims unit believe there are potential additional victims who have not come forward.