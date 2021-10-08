Mass Vaccination Site Reopens at Tysons Corner for Booster Shots

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site reopens Friday at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It will once again be in the former Lord and Taylor store at the popular mall.

According to Fairfax County, the vaccination site will offer:

First and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people seeking a booster, if six months have passed since their last Pfizer dose and they are eligible to receive the vaccine

An extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people who are immunocompromised

The site will be open daily, except Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are allowed, but health officials encourage people to make appointments. You can find an appointment online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682; TTY 711).

Find more info on Fairfax County's vaccine site.