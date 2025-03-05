Manassas mother charged with first-degree murder, granted bond

A Manassas mother who says she shot her estranged husband in self-defense will be released on bond after the charge against her was elevated to first-degree murder.

Last week, prosecutors dropped the initial second-degree murder charge against LaToya Crabbe after they failed to meet key deadlines to prepare a trial that was supposed to start this week.

Crabbe was arrested in October after Curtis Crabbe was found shot multiple times in the couple’s bedroom.

Crabbe’s defense attorneys say he approached her with a knife. Crabbe says days earlier her husband sent texts threatening to kill the family.

Despite her self-defense claim, Crabbe spent four months in jail before she was freed on bond on Feb. 21 and reunited with her three children.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, she had to be processed into custody again but was given a $10,000 bond so she can await trial at home.

“The kids will not leave her side,” said Marilyn Martin. “They just cling to her. She can’t go in any room without them, so it’s been very nice. And now that they can try and get help. All of them need therapy, so that would be nice for them to get.”

Curtis Crabbe’s family has declined comment in the past.

The trial is set for late October.

