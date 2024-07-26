Manassas Mall shooting suspect was awaiting trial in another shooting case

A Prince William County supervisor called out the criminal justice system because one of the suspects in a shooting at a mall earlier this month was already awaiting trial for another violent crime but wasn't being held in jail.

Two groups got into a fight at Manassas Mall July 9 and several shots were fired, injuring at least one person.

"The general public is at risk,” Supervisor Yesli Vega (R) said. “We're putting people's lives in danger, and it shouldn't be that way."

One of the suspects — 18-year-old Daevon Russell, who is facing multiple felonies — was arrested and charged last August for allegedly shooting his roommate, according to court records. He was released from jail prior to trial.

Vega says he should've been in jail at the time of the Manassas Mall shooting.

“We take an oath to serve and to protect and we feel that is not what we're seeing,” she said. "We're seeing a revolving door of justice coming out of the Prince William County prosecutor's office, and people have questions, and they deserve answers."

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said her office fought to keep Russell in pretrial detention but the judge granted Russell's release.

"I don't disagree with the assertion that too many people are being released on pretrial supervision,” Ashworth said. “I don't disagree with that as a prosecutor in this county. I see it happen regularly. It is disturbing."

Vega and other conservatives have called out Democratic prosecutors in Northern Virginia several times over the past few years, accusing more progressive prosecutors as being too lenient and endangering communities.

"It's very easy to take one or two instances and try to make the false claim that this is everything and always, but again, I think that's a bold misrepresentation," Ashworth said.

Following Russell’s arrest in connection to the Manassas Mall shooting, his bond was revoked in the previous case and he's being held in jail.

