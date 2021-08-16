Missing Man With Alzheimer's Has Been Found

A 65-year-old man who has Alzheimer's disease has been located, the morning after he went missing in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

The Alexandria Police Department said Robert Lee Johnson had been last seen leaving the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, located in the 5000 block of Seminary Road. Alexandria police said he was last seen about 8 p.m., but Virginia State Police later said he was last seen about 3:30 p.m. The reason for the discrepancy wasn't immediately known.

Johnson has Alzheimer’s disease and a poor memory, authorities said.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Johnson at 7:30 a.m. Monday. About an hour later, they said he had been located. They did not provide more details.

Police used a helicopter to assist the search.