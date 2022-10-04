Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say.

The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say.

A man confronted her outside, pulled off a ring she was wearing and grabbed her watch off her wrist, the documents say.

She started to head home to her apartment nearby but the attacker followed her, knocked her to the ground and slammed her head against the ground. He then tore her clothes and tried to rape her, Fairfax County police said.

Officers were called to the area and tracked down Nolberto Sanchez Hernandez, 37, nearby. Police say he had the victim’s stolen jewelry.

Sanchez Hernandez was charged with attempted rape, robbery and malicious wounding. Online court records did not list a lawyer. Sanchez Hernandez is due in court on Nov. 16.