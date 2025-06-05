Man tried to lure child into his car near Annandale school bus stop

A man was arrested after police say he tried to lure a child into his car in Annandale, Virginia, Tuesday morning.

The child was waiting for a school bus near Little River Turnpike and Wadsworth Court when 45-year-old Hugo Perez Soliz pulled up and tried to persuade the child to get into his car, Fairfax County police said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The child ran to an adult they trust nearby who took a photo of the black Subaru before Perez Soliz drove off, police said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives got surveillance video of the attempted abduction and identified Perez Soliz as the suspect.

After officers found Perez Soliz in the area, they arrested him and charged him with attempted abduction.

He is in jail without bond, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call police.