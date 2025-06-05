Virginia

Man tried to lure child into his car near Annandale school bus stop

The child was waiting on a school bus in the area of Little River Turnpike and Wadsworth Court

By Gina Cook

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A man was arrested after police say he tried to lure a child into his car in Annandale, Virginia, Tuesday morning.

The child was waiting for a school bus near Little River Turnpike and Wadsworth Court when 45-year-old Hugo Perez Soliz pulled up and tried to persuade the child to get into his car, Fairfax County police said.

The child ran to an adult they trust nearby who took a photo of the black Subaru before Perez Soliz drove off, police said.

Detectives got surveillance video of the attempted abduction and identified Perez Soliz as the suspect.

After officers found Perez Soliz in the area, they arrested him and charged him with attempted abduction.

He is in jail without bond, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call police.

