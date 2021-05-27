Police Searching for Suspect in Killing of Military Couple at Springfield Home

Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect in the killing of a military doctor and his wife, a retired military nurse, Wednesday in Springfield, Virginia. A person of interest is in custody and a car of interest was found.

Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, is wanted in the killings of Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, police said Thursday afternoon.

Marshall is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately with information on his whereabouts.

A second person — a person of interest — is in police custody. That person’s name was not released.

Thanks to a community tip, police found a car believed to be connected to the shooting, they said Thursday. Information was not immediately released on where it was found. Police were searching for a light-colored 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland license plate 1EF1479.

The McDaniels, military veterans, were killed outside their home in the 8000 block of Flint Street.

Edward McDaniel Jr. was an active duty colonel doctor at Fort Belvoir, police said. His wife was a retired military nurse in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.

“This is tragic, brutal, vicious double murder,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Wednesday. .

Police believe relatives of the victims know the shooter or shooters. Maj. Ed O'Carroll said the killings were directly related to an incident at the same home earlier this week.

Police were called to the home at about 9:20 a.m. Officers responded within two minutes, Davis said.

At least one family member of the couple was home at the time of the crime, the police chief said.

An aerial view of the scene from Chopper4 shows a leafy neighborhood.

Officers were called to the home Monday about an altercation and potential burglary in progress, Davis said.

On a dispatch call to responding officers, a dispatcher can be heard saying the caller and her husband were upstairs with a shotgun in their home. “The subject” was in the basement.

“Caller is advising the subject is after her son and that he is with them upstairs,” the dispatcher said.

Two days later, the parents, not the son, were killed.

The deaths mark the ninth and 10th homicides in Fairfax County this year so far, in an increase from the count last year at this time.

A $10,000 reward for information is being offered in this case.

