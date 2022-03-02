Man Stabbed to Death at Vienna Home, Son in Custody: Police

A father and son were involved in a deadly stabbing at a Vienna, Virginia, home Wednesday, police say.

The father was killed, and his son is in custody after the incident in the 9800 block of Palace Green Way.

Few details about the stabbing are known at this time, but it appeared to be a domestic incident in which the victim and another man had a fight, according to a spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives said they found a man in his 20s walking along the street with a cut on his neck. He was incoherent, so they took him to the hospital, authorities said.

"While at the hospital, they were able to identify who he was, which led them back here," Lt. Daniel Spital said outside the home. "They looked... inside the home they noticed that there was a male face down and appeared to be unresponsive."

Police pronounced that man dead on the scene.

Major crimes detectives have responded to the scene and are sorting through this complicated case. This appears to be a domestic incident where one man is deceased and another injured following an altercation. We will have additional details as our investigation continues. https://t.co/AI6b3FJ9vu — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 3, 2022

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.