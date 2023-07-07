Man shot, killed in Fairfax County parking garage

One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Herndon, Virginia, police say.

The suspect, 40-year-old Major Feheem Stokes of Herndon, called 911 himself to report the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 13300 block of Launders Street, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found a 37-year-old Robert Fisher of Chantilly dead inside the garage at the Ovation at Arrowbrook apartment complex.

Detectives believe the two men got into an argument before the shooting and that the men knew each other.