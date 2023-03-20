Man Shot and Killed at Manassas Shopping Center

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the parking lot of Hoadly Marketplace in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the shopping center at 6330 Hoadly Road at 1:18 a.m. and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately began first aid. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when fire and rescue arrived.

Police said the victim and a female acquaintance were in the parking lot when they were approached by a vehicle and shots were fired. Investigators noted the shooting does not appear to be random.

The victim's identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703.792.7000 or submit a web tip.