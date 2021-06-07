Arlington County

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Good Samaritan Who Tried to Stop Sex Assault

By Julie Carey and NBCWashington Staff

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

A man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the vicious beating of another man who tried to stop the sexual assault and beating of the defendant’s girlfriend near a park in Arlington, Virginia, in 2018.

In exchange for the plea, other charges against Michael Nash were dropped and his sentence will be no more than 45 years in prison. First-degree murder can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nash was walking with a woman in the area of S. George Mason Drive when he started to physically and sexually attack her Oct. 18, 2018, according to police. 

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

Virginia Jun 6

Virginia Dems to Decide: Return McAuliffe or Chart New Path?

Fitz Thomas Jun 4

Mother Reflects on Son's Drowning One Year Later

Patricio Salazar, 54, saw the attack and tried to help the victim. That's when Nash assaulted Salazar, leaving him unconscious, police say. Salazar died from his injuries at the hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3. Nash's attorney said his client will speak at sentencing to express remorse for the crime.

This article tagged under:

Arlington CountyVirginiaArlingtonColumbia PikeGeorge Mason
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us