Man Offers Girls Money to Get in Car Near Virginia School: Police

By Matthew Stabley

Several girls reported being approached by a suspicious man near a school in Virginia Thursday, Prince William County police said.

A man in a silver Subaru Forester pulled alongside girls near Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge and offered them money to get in his car as they walked to and from school, police said.

None of the girls got in the car nor had any physical contact with the man, police said.

The man is described as Hispanic, between 30 and 36 years old. He had a heavy build; a long, black ponytail; glasses; a scruffy beard; and possibly tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing a bright orange T-shirt.

