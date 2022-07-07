officer-involved shooting

Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in McLean: Police

By Matthew Stabley

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in McLean, Virginia, Thursday night, Fairfax County police said.

Officers went to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane for a report of a man throwing objects outside, police said.

A struggle between the man and officers led to the shooting, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers reported any injuries.

