gun violence

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Bailey's Crossroads; Police Search for Suspects

Shots were fired on Glen Carlyn Drive and Argyle Drive at around 5:30 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. 

By Briana Trujillo and Tom Lynch

fairfax county police car generic
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Police are working to find out what led to a shooting in Bailey's Crossroads that left a man fighting for his life on Monday. 

Shots were fired on Glen Carlyn Drive and Argyle Drive at around 5:30 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said. 

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is at a hospital in critical condition, according to police.  

Authorities said that at this point in the investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Two men were spotted fleeing from the scene, and a gun was recovered at the shooting. The suspects are known to police, the department said. 

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceVirginiaCrime and CourtsFairfax County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us