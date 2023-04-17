Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Bailey's Crossroads; Police Search for Suspects

Police are working to find out what led to a shooting in Bailey's Crossroads that left a man fighting for his life on Monday.

Shots were fired on Glen Carlyn Drive and Argyle Drive at around 5:30 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is at a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said that at this point in the investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Two men were spotted fleeing from the scene, and a gun was recovered at the shooting. The suspects are known to police, the department said.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.