Man in Car Tried to Abduct Teen in Loudoun County: Sheriff

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A teen girl was walking in Loudoun County, Virginia, when a man in a car approached her, asked for gas money and tried to abduct her, officials say. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident Tuesday afternoon as an attempted abduction. 

The girl reported that she was walking near Main and High streets in Round Hill when a stranger in a blue or gray sedan approached her, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday night. 

The man, who reportedly said he was 18, asked her for gas money and asked if she knew anything about cars. 

“He grabbed the victim, who was able to free herself,” the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. 

The sheriff’s office had only a vague physical description of the man. They said he was wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area at about 4 p.m. is asked to contact officials. Detectives also are seeking video from outdoor surveillance cameras in the area.

