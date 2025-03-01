Man gets 6 years for shooting at Fairfax Co. police after high-speed chase

A man who opened fire on Fairfax County police after a high-speed chase will spend the next six years in prison for his crime.

The hours long pursuit that started in Arlington when Ricardo Singleton displayed a gun at the courthouse. He raced away in a car, police said.

Hours later he crashed into other vehicles at the busy intersection of Route 50 and Graham Road.

He got out and began firing at responding officers. None of them was injured, but one officer testified today he thought he might be killed that day.