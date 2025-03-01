Crime and Courts

Man gets 6 years for shooting at Fairfax Co. police after high-speed chase

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who opened fire on Fairfax County police after a high-speed chase will spend the next six years in prison for his crime.

The hours long pursuit that started in Arlington when Ricardo Singleton displayed a gun at the courthouse. He raced away in a car, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Hours later he crashed into other vehicles at the busy intersection of Route 50 and Graham Road.

He got out and began firing at responding officers. None of them was injured, but one officer testified today he thought he might be killed that day.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNorthern VirginiaFairfax County Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us