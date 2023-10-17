Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend, man at Virginia home

A man was found guilty Monday of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her friend inside a home in Dumfries, Virginia, last year.

Desmond Daniel pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams at the home on Isle Royale Terrace on Nov. 16, 2022, prosecutors said.

A dog was also found shot and had to be "humanely euthanized," authorities said.

Ring camera footage revealed Daniel shot through the basement window that night, entered the house through the window and shot at the victims before leaving through the same window, the Prince William County Commonwealth's attorney's office said.

Police found and arrested Daniel hours after the shooting at a parking lot near Dulles International Airport. He bought a one-way ticket to Panama, authorities said.

Investigators said Daniel had a romantic relationship with Gainey, and she broke up with him a few days before the shooting.

Authorities also found Daniel made threats on social media hours before the shooting, prosecutors said.

"We are grateful for the hard work done by the police who worked quickly to apprehend Mr. Daniel before he left the country. Excellent police work allowed us to resolve this case without putting the victims’ families through a trial," Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said.

Daniel will be sentenced in March of next year.