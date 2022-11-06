Man Fleeing Officers in Herndon Hit by Car, Critically Injured: Authorities

A man was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries after he fled from police in Herndon, Virginia, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said they were called at around 4 p.m. to Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon for reports of a man firing a gun into the air.

When officers arrived they found a group of men behind the school, and one of the men ran as officers approached, according to a police spokesperson.

The man ran into the woods and then ran onto the Dulles Toll Road, where he was hit by a car in the westbound lanes, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers got to the man, whose name has not been provided, and found him critically injured. He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

K-9 officers found a gun in the wooded area that police said is near the path the suspect ran toward the Dulles Toll Road.

The driver stayed on scene and was not injured. All westbound lanes of the Dulles Toll Road were shut down for a crash investigation, but the Dulles Access Road lanes were open for drivers heading to the airport.