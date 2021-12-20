Man Fatally Struck on I-95 After Exiting Car Due to Minor Crash

A man who got out of his car after a minor crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend, police say.

The initial crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday when two cars collided in the southbound lanes at the 148-mile marker, near Quantico, Virginia State Police said. The cars sustained minimal damage, and both drivers pulled into the left shoulder.

One of the drivers got out of his car and began walking across the southbound lanes when he was hit by a third vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released, as police are still in the process of notifying his family.

Authorities say they believe the car that hit the victim is a red Toyota Corolla, possibly made between 2009 and 2013. The Corolla likely has damage to its passenger side, including on the front bumper, mirror and hood. Anyone who may have seen the crash or who has information on the striking vehicle is asked to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.