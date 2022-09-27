Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's

A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge.

A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of charges including second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Defense attorneys succeeded with their argument that the deadly shooting was not premeditated and that Anderson had not intended to kill when he entered the Denny’s to commit robbery.

The shooting early the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, in the restaurant on Sudley Road killed Yusuf Ozgur, a 56-year-old father who was working as a DoorDash driver. A second man was shot, wounded and needed life-saving emergency surgery.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crime caught on security camera video revealed 2-and-a-half minutes of terror inside the restaurant in the early-morning hours after Christmas Day.

Anderson and Ryan Walker, burst into the restaurant and ordered customers to hand over their phones and valuables, prosecutors said. The manager was able to call 911.

Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a father of two who was killed during an armed robbery at a Northern Virginia Denny's. News4's Derrick Ward reports the Turkish community in the region is mourning.

“Somebody is going to f------ die tonight,” Anderson announced as he apparently realized his plan would be foiled, shooting survivor Bradley Sheetz told the jury earlier this month.

Sheetz was sitting in the restaurant with his girlfriend and her little sister when Anderson aimed a gun at him.

"I'm sitting there and he pulled the trigger," Sheetz testified.

Ozgur walked into the restaurant to pick up an order as Anderson and Walker were leaving. Anderson shot him, and he later died.

DoorDash driver and father of two Yusuf Ozgur was shot and killed while picking up a delivery order at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019. News4's Julie Carey reports on the trial for one of two men accused in his death.

Anderson was found guilty of 43 other charges, including abduction of all customers and employees, and use of a firearm in the abductions. He was found not guilty of robbery and use of a firearm in a robbery in reference to a victim whose cellphone was taken.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued that Anderson’s announcement that someone would die reflected premeditation.

Anderson had no visible reaction in the courtroom. Family members of Ozgur hugged the prosecutor.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said she will argue for a life sentence. A sentencing date will be set on Oct. 7.

Walker, the other man suspected in the crime, is set to face trial this spring.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.