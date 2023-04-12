Man Charged With Abduction After Chase, Shootout on I-95 in Virginia

A Virginia man accused of leading state police on a chase and engaging them in a shootout along Interstate 95 last week has been charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend who died in the shootout, police say.

Michael Davis, 34, was charged with felony abduction, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Davis is suspected of forcing Tatiana N. David into an SUV in Ithaca, New York, on April 5 and firing at Virginia police that night. He and David were previously in a relationship and had a 4-year-old child together, New York police said.

David died during the shootout, Virginia State Police and New York State Police said. She was 34.

David had been celebrating her birthday, her heartbroken brother, Emanuel Espada, said.

"I'll never get to see who she's really meant to be in this life, and it's not fair. She shouldn't have had to die so young,” he said.

State police said Davis is in their custody as he continues to receive treatement at a hospital for injuries he suffered in the shootout.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for hours because of the incident, causing major delays.

I-95 Police Chase, Shoot-Out Near Quantico Tied to Abduction

Davis forced the mother of his child into a white SUV in Ithaca, a witness told police. State police responded at about 7:20 a.m.

New York State Police issued a statewide abducted adult alert with information on the victim, suspect and SUV, and a search began, the department said.

More than 14 hours later, Virginia State Police say a trooper alerted to a Jeep Cherokee headed south in Fairfax County at about 9:40 p.m. The SUV had “an improper registration — the wrong license plates were displayed on it — and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day,” a statement from police said.

The trooper turned on his lights and siren, and the driver of the SUV pulled onto the shoulder near exit 167. The trooper made contact with the driver, returned to his patrol car and “identified the driver as the wanted abduction suspect,” police said.

As the trooper walked back to the SUV, the driver sped off. The trooper began to pursue him. Video footage obtained by News4 shows the chase.

The SUV crashed into a guardrail near mile marker 152 but kept going, police said. Police vehicles surrounded the SUV to try to contain it and bring it to a stop.

Near exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

“As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire,” police said.

Fairfax County police said one of its officers also fired.

Gunshots can be heard on radio communications between troopers and dispatchers.

“We need a shield! We need a shield!” a trooper can be heard shouting, followed by the sound of several shots.

“We hear the shots fired,” a dispatcher says.

Who fired the shots at that moment was unclear.

Both David and the driver “sustained injuries,” police said. David was found wounded outside the SUV and pronounced dead. The driver was flown to a hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

No state police were injured. In line with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

A gun was found in the SUV, police said.

David’s brother said Davis had a history of domestic violence against the alleged kidnapping victim and their son. News4 is working to learn about any criminal record Davis has.

David’s son was safe with family on Thursday, her brother said.

Tom Lynch, Briana Trujillo and Sophia Barnes also contributed to this report.