Man charged in Virginia house explosion that killed volunteer firefighter

A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the February explosion that killed a volunteer firefighter in Sterling, Virginia.

A leak from a 500-gallon underground propane tank caused the explosion that destroyed the house on Silver Ridge Drive on Feb. 16 and killed 45-year-old Trevor Brown, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said in a release on Tuesday. Eleven first responders were hurt.

Roger Bentley, a former employee of agricultural retailer Southern States Cooperative, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, "unlawful release of hazardous materials, namely, liquified petroleum gas" and related charges.

"Our folks were in that house when it exploded,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson said after the explosion. "Probably lucky we only had one fatality.”

Two people who lived at the home got out before the blast, but suffered minor injuries.

Brown, a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter, was survived by his wife and three children. He had moved away for a job at some point, and returned to the volunteer fire department as soon as he came back, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Clyde Buchanan previously said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Dr. after the homeowner called 911 to report the smell of gas.

A 500-gallon underground propane tank was found near the home after firefighters arrived about 7:50 p.m., officials said. Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other emergency responders were called in to help.

Firefighters wearing personal protective equipment were inside checking for occupants and trying to control the leak when something ignited the propane and caused the explosion about 8:25 p.m.

During one of several mayday calls, a first responder said a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said during a dispatch call.

Chopper4 footage showed a lot covered by shattered wood and charred rubble. The force of the explosion sent debris flying into the branches of nearby trees.