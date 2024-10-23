Man charged in deadly Virginia explosion mishandled propane leak, documents say

Court documents reveal more details about a house explosion that killed a volunteer firefighter earlier this year in Sterling, Virginia.

Roger Bentley, a former employee of agricultural retailer Southern States Cooperative, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, "unlawful release of hazardous materials, namely, liquified petroleum gas" and related charges, Loudoun County officials said Tuesday.

A leak from a 500-gallon underground propane tank caused the explosion that destroyed the house on Silver Ridge Drive on Feb. 16 and killed 45-year-old Trevor Brown, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said. Eleven first responders were hurt. Two people who lived at the home got out before the blast, but suffered minor injuries.

According to the indictment, Bentley was not properly certified to transfer the propane that leaked before the explosion.

The owner of the home that exploded had called Southern State Cooperative earlier in February to have someone service the tank, which hadn't been used in a while, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

A propane delivery driver who filled the propane tank six hours before the explosion discovered the leak, the search warrant states.

The document goes on to say that Bentley arrived at the home a couple of hours later to assess the situation and allegedly told the homeowner they were going to let the tank leak out the remainder of the propane.

"It was all avoidable. It was unnecessary," a neighbor told News4 on Wednesday. The resident did not want to be named.

"It's unfortunate. I mean, it seems like there were so many places where this could’ve stopped," resident Debbie Voloshin said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Dr. about 7:50 p.m. after the homeowner called 911 to report the smell of gas.

Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other emergency responders were called in to help.

Firefighters wearing personal protective equipment were inside checking for occupants and trying to control the leak when something ignited the propane and caused the explosion about 8:25 p.m.

During one of several mayday calls, a first responder said a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said during a dispatch call.

News4 tried reaching Bentley for comment on the indictment but has not yet heard back.

In a statement to News4, Southern States says it has cooperated fully with federal and local investigations.

The statement goes on to say, “Based on our own internal inquiry into the incident and an extensive review of our safety protocols and training, particularly as they relate to the handling of propane consistent with the industry’s Energy Compliance Manual, we have made what we believe to be appropriate personnel changes in the region.”

Brown, a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter, was survived by his wife and three children. He had moved away for a job at some point, and returned to the volunteer fire department as soon as he came back, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Clyde Buchanan previously said.

Neighbors feel strongly that Brown should be remembered on the spot where he lost his life trying to protect the community.

Homeowners Association President Steve Honard has created a fundraising campaign with an ambitious goal: to create a little, peaceful park where the house once stood — a place that would honor Brown’s memory.

“We really don't want to see a house built there because it is to us kind of like sacred ground,” Honard said. “It's like these people, these first responders, come out here and one of them gave their life to help us.”