Man Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler Riding Unrestrained in Driver's Lap: Police

A driver in a crash that killed a toddler who was sitting unrestrained in the driver’s lap was arrested Thursday, Fairfax County police said.

On July 29 about 10:40 a.m., a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling north on Backlick Road in Springfield, Virginia, when it drifted toward the center median and struck a traffic light pole at the intersection of Barta Road, police said. The Lincoln continued into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 and colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, pushing the F-350 into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver and 2-year-old in the Lincoln and the driver of the F-150 were taken the hospital, where the child later died.

The drivers were released from the hospital.

The Lincoln didn’t have a child safety seat, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

Police said details about Lowery's relationship to the child are not available.