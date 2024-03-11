Man arrested after three homes raided in Reston drug bust

A drug bust in Northern Virginia got tens of thousands of dollars' worth of illegal drugs and guns off the streets, Fairfax County police said. The raid yielded a rifle, a handgun, dozens of pounds of marijuana, thousands of vape cartridges with THC oil, and hundreds of Adderall pills, they said.

Authorities searched three homes in Reston on Friday and made busts at each. At one home, they arrested a 27-year-old man. At another, a young person is under investigation after being accused of possessing drugs and guns. But police aren't saying how these two people are connected.

Police began investigating last month after getting a tip about a young person who might have been selling drugs.

On Friday, their investigation led them to a home in Reston where that juvenile lives. Police found guns and drugs inside.

Police also searched two other homes, where they say 27-year-old Timothy Dailey lives: one on Scandia Drive and an apartment building on Reston Station Boulevard. Inside Apartment 420, police seized 36 pounds of marijuana, nearly 900 suspected THC vape cartridges, nearly 700 Adderall pills and more.

Dailey was arraigned in court Monday on five felonies related to possession with intent to distribute. Court records show several similar drug charges for him over the past eight years.

Police aren't saying if Dailey and the juvenile worked to sell the drugs together.

"They definitely knew each other," Fairfax County Police Capt. Anne Rizza said. "At this point, we're trying to piece together what their relationship is."

Police say it's a reminder for every parent to have open conversations with their kids.

"A lot of time your kids are friends with people that maybe you don't want them to be friends with," Rizza said. "Sit down and have those conversations."

So far, the juvenile hasn't been charged, but the investigation continues.

Fairfax County police say generally, when a juvenile is suspected of selling drugs, they may have been selling to classmates, either in school or off school grounds. Police said there isn't any evidence to suggest that happened in this instance, but it's something they are looking into as their investigation progresses.

Dailey remains in jail and has a preliminary hearing in Fairfax County court scheduled for June.